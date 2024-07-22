Traders Purchase Large Volume of Onsemi Call Options (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,665 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 16,202 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,224,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,744. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.