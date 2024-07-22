Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

TRV traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

