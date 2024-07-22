Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 181,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

