Triumph Financial’s (TFIN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFIN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

