True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.19

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 45102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

True Drinks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $877.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

