Truist Financial Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $101.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.