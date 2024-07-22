Truist Financial Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $10.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

