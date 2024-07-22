Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,235,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 6,947,449 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.99.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

