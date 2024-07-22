U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.