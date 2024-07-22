Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.8%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $67.86. 3,568,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,885,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 66,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.