UBS Group Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $67.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

