Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.47. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.