Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $500.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.47. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

