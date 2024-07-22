Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.04 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,643.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00067391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10827203 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,378,542.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.