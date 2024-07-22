Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,535.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,535 ($58.65) and last traded at GBX 4,486 ($58.02), with a volume of 2800318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,495 ($58.14).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ULVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.85) to GBX 4,000 ($51.73) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($64.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.49) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULVR
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,743.12%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
