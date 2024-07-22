United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS remained flat at $145.18 during trading hours on Monday. 3,620,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

