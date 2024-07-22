Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

