V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

VFC stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

