Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 34,382 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,195,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graco worth $1,607,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

