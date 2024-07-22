Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 451,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,480. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

