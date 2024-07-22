Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.00. 2,526,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.62. The company has a market cap of $411 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
