Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.18.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
