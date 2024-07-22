Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $73.85 million and $200.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,643.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00573222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00105994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00034786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00237411 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00067391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

