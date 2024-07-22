Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 19,214,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,624,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

