Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.01

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 403590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.