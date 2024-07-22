Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VTLE traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 170,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,138. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.