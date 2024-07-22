VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

VNET opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

