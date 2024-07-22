Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 0.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.97. 5,346,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,642,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.