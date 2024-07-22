Wedbush Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $72.60. 2,539,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,876. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

