Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) recently:

7/22/2024 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/16/2024 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

7/9/2024 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – 10x Genomics had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

6/25/2024 – 10x Genomics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

6/3/2024 – 10x Genomics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TXG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.11. 2,960,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,606. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

