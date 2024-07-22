Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.27. Approximately 2,659,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,374,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.