Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

