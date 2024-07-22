Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.81 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
