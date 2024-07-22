Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 9.2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.25) and last traded at GBX 2,048 ($26.49). 29,767,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,778% from the average session volume of 506,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,256 ($29.18).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($29.10) to GBX 2,150 ($27.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
