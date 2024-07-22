Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 9.2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,030 ($26.25) and last traded at GBX 2,048 ($26.49). 29,767,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,778% from the average session volume of 506,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,256 ($29.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($29.10) to GBX 2,150 ($27.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -470.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,229.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,167.65.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

