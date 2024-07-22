XYO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.54 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $80.39 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00618395 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $915,810.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

