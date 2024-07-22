Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 183,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 622,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.97.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after buying an additional 108,991 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.