ZClassic Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $503,812.27 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00047285 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00037950 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00017475 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
