Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $1,726,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $187.31. 798,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -367.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

