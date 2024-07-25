1,288 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 870,108 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,226 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.