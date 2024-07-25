14,103 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 186,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,952. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

