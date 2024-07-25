14,200 Shares in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

