15,981 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in California Resources by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 46,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,860. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

