1,978 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.25. 480,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,576. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

