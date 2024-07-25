2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBKF remained flat at $14.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 391. 2020 Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

