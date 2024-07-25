2,054 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,347. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

