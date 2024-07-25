2,130 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Textron by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.68. 233,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.