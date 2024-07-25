2,428 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $117.30. 1,551,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

