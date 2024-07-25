5,058 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.