542 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $521.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,224. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $526.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

