5,497 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 288,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 270,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,237. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.